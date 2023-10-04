OFFERS
Obituary: Carmen Rita Valenzuela

Carmen Rita Valenzuela

Carmen Rita Valenzuela

Originally Published: October 4, 2023 midnight

Carmen Rita Valenzuela

1936 - 2023

Carmen Rita Valenzuela, also known to many as “Karmen” or “Karm”, passed away on the evening of September 9, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Clemenceau, Arizona on January 4, 1936 to Eduarda Madrid Jaramillo Villa and Alfredo Guerrero Valenzula and was the seventh child of sixteen.

Though she was a member of the Verde Valley for most of her life, she loved to travel. She traveled and moved all over the country. Among her two favorite places to live were South Carolina and Alaska. While living in Alaska, she worked as a caregiver, which came naturally to her. She was full of adventure, laughter, and love and. Her travels inspired her to paint and make jewelry which she shared with others and her family.

Karmen always came back home to her beloved siblings, their children, and their children’s children in the Verde Valley. She was a treasured sister, aunt, and great auntie in her family. Her humor, zest for life, and unconditional love will be greatly missed.

The Valenzuela family will celebrate her life and love with a private gathering and ash spreading on Mingus Mountain.

Information provided by the family.

