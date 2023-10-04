Old Town Center for the Arts celebrates 16th season with Danni Nicholls

Come celebrate OTCA’s 16th Season with a special concert by Americana Music Association Nominee Danni Nicholls, Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m. Danni is making a special stop in Cottonwood on her World Tour.

Before You Go... What: Danni Nicholls in Concert When: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood How Much: $30 adv, $35 door, $40 Priority seating in the first 3 rows More info: 928-634-0940 OldTownCenter.org

Hailing from Bedfordshire, England, growing up on the American roots music of her Anglo-Indian grandmother’s record collection, singer/songwriter Danni Nicholls has been paving her way in UK Americana for over a decade, building a loyal fan base and much critical praise.

With the wind still in her sails from three consecutive Americana Music Association UK award nominations (Album, Artist and Song of the year in 2017, 2018 & 2020 respectively) plus extensive tours and opening slots with the likes of The Secret Sisters, Shakin' Stevens and Lucinda Williams, Danni, her powerful, arresting voice and her dynamically poetic original songs are ever-gaining presence and reach.

As a child, Danni dreamed of travelling to Nashville, her ‘spiritual home’ as she describes it. After a chance meeting of musician and producer Chris Donohue who was in the UK performing with Emmylou Harris at the time, Danni’s dream came true and she was invited to make a record with Chris and the cream of Nashville’s crop in East Nashville which resulted in 2012’s ‘A Little Redemption’. The pair went on to make ‘Mockingbird Lane’ together in 2015. Both albums garnered rave reviews and feature some of Danni’s musical heroes including Al Perkins (Dolly Parton, The Rolling Stones) Will Kimbrough (Emmylou Harris) and Steve Fishell (Albert Lee, Wille Nelson).

April 2019 saw the release of Danni's third studio album ‘The Melted Morning’. Produced by Jordan Brooke Hamlin (The Indigo Girls, Lucy Wainwright-Roche) at the idyllic woodland studio MOXE, Nashville, TN. The record offers a new direction and very different sonic landscape than previous releases. Haunting, intimate and atmospheric, this album was a deeper dive into Danni’s truth and perspective.



Danni’s latest musical offering, new stand-alone single ‘Little Fictions’, was released in April 2022. Self produced and recorded in Nashville and Bedford, UK, the song is a big & bold, cinematic ballad which truly showcases Danni’s powerful vocals. Sweeping strings intertwine with folky guitar and Memphis R & B style drums and the whole thing climbs to an emotional climax.

Written in February 2020 with co-writer Rebekah Powell (Zooey Deschanel, Ward Thomas, Sarah Darling) shortly before the world would be unimaginably changed, ‘Little Fictions’ was born from a persistent, feeling of doubt.

With comparisons to artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Brandi Carlile and Roseanne Cash, Danni’s vibrant, captivating performances are all but guaranteed to melt your heart into the soles of your boots. Her passionate delivery, captivating voice, mesmerizing guitar skills and charmingly engaging between-song banter compel you to fall under her spell.

Tickets for Danni Nicholls in Concert are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and $40 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.com. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.