Red Rocks Music Festival offers 3 spectacular October concerts

The Red Rocks Music Festival presents three extraordinary concerts in October.

The first concert, on Oct. 6, 7 p.m., will bring back to Sedona the award-winning & dynamic Viano String Quartet, who will perform works by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Piazzolla, Smetana & Dvorak.

Before You Go... WHAT: RED ROCKS MUSIC FESTIVAL WHEN: Oct 6, 8, 14 WHERE: SEDONA CREATIVE LIFE CENTER, 333 Schnebly Hill Rd. Cost: General Admission- $28-$36, Students with ID- $10-$15 Details and Ticket Information at redrocksmusicfestival.com Or 602-402-4551

VIANO STRING QUARTET: Praised for their “virtuosity, visceral expression, and rare unity of intention” (Boston Globe), the Viano String Quartet are First Prize winners of the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition. Formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, where they were Ensemble-in-Residence through the 2020-21 season, the quartet has performed in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Place Flagey, Konzerthaus Berlin, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Recent highlights include performances on three continents, including debuts in Berlin, Paris, Bremen, Brussels, Vancouver, and Beijing, among other cities. They have collaborated with world-class musicians such as pianists Emanuel Ax, Marc-André Hamelin, and Elisso Virsaladze, violists Paul Coletti and Paul Neubauer, violinist Noah Bendix-Balgley, vocalist Hila Plitmann and clarinetist David Shifrin. The name “Viano” was created to describe the four individual instruments in a string quartet interacting as one. Each of the four instruments begins with the letter “v,” and like a piano, all four string instruments together play both harmony and melody, creating a unified instrument called the “Viano.”

The second concert, Oct. 8, 3 p.m., will feature one of Arizona’s premiere ensembles, Mill Ave Chamber Players, performing works by Arturo Marquez, William Grant Still, Amy Beach, Kenji Bunch, and Thomas Breadon, who is a member of the ensemble. For the past 15 seasons, the Mill Ave Chamber Players have been dedicated to bringing engaging concerts to communities in the greater Phoenix area, averaging 50 concerts a year. MACP has received local and national recognition for their work: City of Phoenix Mayor's Arts Awards nominee, Governor's Arts Awards nominee, and Chamber Music America recognition for work in community building at the annual national conference. The ensemble is featured in a permanent exhibit at the Musical Instrument Museum, on KBAQ’s Arizona Encore, and is currently ensemble-in-residence at Phoenix College.

The last concert in October is on Saturday the 14th, at 3 p.m., and will feature iconic composer and performer, David Amram, who is 93 years young! The program “Brahms & Amram” will include his music composed for movies, Themes from “Splendor in the Grass,” “Spontaneous Blues,” “Pull my Daisy” and “Arizona Evening” with audience participation, dedicated to the Red Rocks Music Festival. With Mr. Amram, performers include Grammy-nominated violinist Elmira Darvarova, hornist Howard Wall, formerly with New York Philharmonic, and pianist Thomas Weaver, Curtis Music Institute, faculty. They will perform Brahms’ horn trio and selections by Amram.

David Amram is a pioneer multi-instrumentalist musician (35 instruments, so far), singer, improvisational rapper and scat singer, symphonic conductor, author, and a composer of Classical, Jazz, Latin, Afro-Cuban, and Global Folk music, along with composing for Opera, Film, and Broadway. Over a career, that began more than seventy years ago in Washington, D.C., where he played French horn with the National Symphony Orchestra, he has composed more than 110 orchestral and chamber music works. He also pioneered the improvisational French Horn into Jazz and has collaborated with Leonard Bernstein, Dizzy Gillespie, Bob Dylan, Arthur Miller, Charles Mingus, Elia Kazan, Jack Kerouac, Pete Seeger, Odetta, Willie Nelson, Lionel Hampton, Joseph Papp, Allen Ginsberg, Stan Getz, Langston Hughes, Earl “Fatha” Hines, Patti Smith, Paquito d’Rivera, Arturo Sandoval, Thelonious Monk, Woody Guthrie, and Johnny Depp.