Scott Freiman’s ‘Deconstructing The Beatles’ live, in-person Oct. 8-13 presented by SIFF

Sedona International Film Festival is proud to welcome The Beatles historian and composer Scott Freiman to Sedona and Cottonwood to present three new ‘Deconstructing The Beatles’ lectures live, in-person Oct. 8-13.

Freiman’s new presentations include: ‘Deconstructing A Hard Day’s Night’’, ‘Deconstructing Help! (Plus Beatles For Sale)’ and ‘Another Clue For You All: Deconstructing the ‘Paul Is Dead’ Myth’.

The Sedona lectures will take place on stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, and the Cottonwood programs will be presented at Old Town Center for the Arts. All shows begin at 7 p.m.

Scott Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions. His multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

Freiman’s lectures have entertained audiences of musicians and non-musicians alike, from pre-teenagers to octogenarians. Once you’ve attended one of Scott’s presentations, you’ll never listen to The Beatles or any other music the same way again!

Deconstructing A Hard Day’s Night

Sedona: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Cottonwood: Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

1964 was a critical year in Beatles history. After being ignored by Capitol Records in America, the Beatles finally broke through, releasing several hit singles and albums and making a triumphant debut on the Ed Sullivan Show. Later that year, they created the groundbreaking film, A Hard Day’s Night, for which Lennon and McCartney wrote some of their best songs to date. In Deconstructing A Hard Day’s Night, Scott will share the stories behind the 1964 Beatles along with a track-by-track look at the songs of A Hard Day’s Night, including ‘Can’t Buy Me Love,’ ‘And I Love Her,’ and the title track. As usual, Scott will be sharing rare audio, video, and photos of the Beatles.

Deconstructing Help! (Plus Beatles For Sale)

Sedona: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Cottonwood: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

In late 1964, the Beatles begin to move from the early, heady days of Beatlemania into the beginnings of more mature influences – both musically and otherwise! In Deconstructing Help!, Scott will share the stories behind the making of Beatles for Sale and the ‘I Feel Fine’/’She’s A Woman’ single. The presentation continues with a look at the making of Help!, diving deep into the songs from that film and album, including ‘Help!’ ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away,’ and ‘Yesterday.’ The presentation ends with the story of the Beatles’ groundbreaking Shea Stadium concert.

Another Clue For You All: Deconstructing the ‘Paul Is Dead’ Myth

Sedona: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Cottonwood: Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

In the Fall of 1969, people all across the United States and beyond were completely obsessed with a rumor that Paul McCartney was dead, an imposter had joined the Beatles, and the group was leaving clues in their music, album art, and lyrics. Some believed the story completely. Some thought it was a hoax. Everyone dissected their Beatles albums, scrutinizing the cover art and lyrics, and playing songs forwards, backwards, and at different speeds until they wore out their phonograph needles. By the end of 1969, the Paul Is Dead rumor had died down. But that has never stopped many who still believe that the Paul McCartney we know and love died back in 1966. Join Scott Freiman as he explores the true history of the ‘Paul Is Dead’ myth. Find out how the rumor really started, and what the manager of Grand Funk had to do with it. Learn how the rumor was spread, and why F. Lee Bailey played a part. And explore scores of “clues” the Beatles spread across their songs and albums. As usual, Scott will be sharing lots of rarities and inside stories as he discusses the legacy of this strange time in Beatles history.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street in Cottonwood.

Tickets for each ‘Deconstructing The Beatles’ presentation are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or visit the film festival box office in West Sedona. For more information or to order online, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.