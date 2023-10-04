Sedona artists announce general meeting Oct. 10th for the 2024 open studios tour

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition is holding a kick-off meeting on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. for the 21st Annual Open Studios Tour, which is slated for April 26-28, 2024. All area artists who are interested in participating are invited to attend. The meeting will be held at the Sedona Community Center at 2615 Melody Lane in Sedona.

This meeting is designed to provide all the information about participating in next spring’s Studio Tour and to answer all interested artist’s questions about the event. A particular focus of the meeting will be pairing up artists who are interested in being a guest in an artist’s studio or serving as a host studio. Experience has shown that multiple artists in one studio generate increased traffic and sales.

The Annual Open Studios Tour is sponsored by the Sedona Visual Artist’s Coalition (SVAC), a proactive arts organization founded in 1996 and now has over 125 members. The event is a wonderful opportunity for local artists to share their work and open their studio space in this unique format to art lovers and collectors alike.

The Tour has grown significantly over the last few years, expanding to artists across the entire Verde Valley. Artists opening their studios this past spring were located in Sedona, VOC, Cottonwood, Cornville, Camp Verde, and Clarkdale. The diversity of style and medium among the participating artists is a testament to the vitality of the artistic community in the greater Verde Valley.

For more information contact: Mike Upp 503-789-4437 or mjupp10@gmail.com.