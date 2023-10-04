Sedona Arts Center call to artists

Sedona Arts Center announces new exhibition opportunities for local artists. The Arts Center is one of northern Arizona’s, most well-established cultural organizations, and serves as the creative heart of Sedona. Founded in 1958 the nonprofit is based in Uptown Sedona, and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley. Our mission is to connect, enrich, educate, and lead through the inspiring power of the arts and creative discovery. Artists are encouraged to apply for these upcoming opportunities:

The Big Gay Art Show deadline approaches Oct. 27

The Big Gay Art Show is a juried art show that exhibits and sells artwork in support of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The Big Gay Art Show is a much anticipated, well attended exhibition open to all artists in any medium and of any level. In 2012, the Big Gay Art Show was conceptualized by a small group – some connected to SAC and others in the Sedona Pride organization. The event began as an effort to offer the LGBTQ+ community a voice in the local art scene. Since that first show, SAC has welcomed hundreds of emerging and professional artists to Sedona to share their work throughout the history of the event. All art mediums will be accepted.

• Monetary awards will be given for First Place/Best of Show Award ($500), Second ($250) and Third ($150) place.

• Honorable mention awards will be awarded at the discretion of the jurors and no monetary amount attached.

• People’s Choice Award is announced at the end of the show. No monetary award attached.

Deadline for submission: Oct. 27

How to Apply:

Apply: Artist.CallForEnntry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12086

43rd Annual Juried Art Exhibition and Sale

March 6-31, 2024

Sedona Arts Center Member Artists of all levels, working in all mediums are invited to enter into our Annual Juried Members Exhibition & Sale. The exhibition will run from March 6-31, 2024

Deadline for submission: Jan. 20, 2024

Apply: Artist.CallForEntry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12069