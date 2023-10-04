Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition announces 21st Annual Member Show at the Sedona Arts Center

Looking for something fun, exciting, and interesting to do on a beautiful fall evening in Sedona? Look no farther for you are cordially invited to attend the gala opening reception of the Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition’s (SVAC) 21st Annual Member Exhibition. Come mingle with the creative artists on First Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Special Exhibition Gallery at the Sedona Arts Center in Uptown Sedona. Meander through the exhibit of over 50 pieces of innovative, thought provoking and vibrant art works while enjoying delectable appetizers and a wonderful selection of wine being poured by the Ultra-Premium Cove Mesa Vineyards in Cornville, who is sponsoring the reception.

The Exhibition will open to the public on Oct. 4, and closes on Oct. 15. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year twenty-eight artists will be represented by over 50 original pieces of art in a variety of media including ceramics, painting, drawing, wood, bronze, photography, fiber, pastel, watercolor, jewelry, and mixed media. SVAC members represent artists throughout the Verde Valley with unique perspectives in the visual arts. Our artists reflect a strong commitment to their personal expression and how this is communicated to the viewer.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors alike to see and absorb a wide diversity of styles and mediums as well as to network and engage with a number of art lovers,” stated SVAC president, Mike Upp.

Established in 1996 SVAC is a 501c3 nonprofit educational and charitable organization and is one of the leading arts organizations in Sedona. The goal of the organization is to develop an artist’s community and foster interest in the visual arts by encouraging area artists and the community through education, exhibitions, and exploration of the arts. SVAC is an inclusive group that welcomes artists of all levels and encourages creativity, collaboration, and a sense of community.



“An overriding objective of the group is to develop an Artists’ Community, not an arts community. The organization fills the needs of artists by feeding, inspiring, supporting, stimulating, and encouraging artists to stretch, to help each other and to be the best artists that we can be,” said Nancy Robb Dunst, founder of SVAC.

For more information about SVAC, and to join, please visit our website at SedonaArtistCoalition.org.