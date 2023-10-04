SIFF and Verde Valley Sanctuary present ‘Hide’ premiere Oct. 6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Verde Valley Sanctuary to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Hide’ on Friday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Both the Sedona Film Festival and Verde Valley Sanctuary are celebrating their 30th anniversaries this year and are proud to come together for this special premiere that will benefit the work of the Sanctuary and in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The writer/producer of ‘Hide’, Ben Samuels, and the star of the film Nadine Malouf, will be in Sedona to host the screening and post-show Q&A with Verde Valley Sanctuary representatives.

‘Hide’ is an ultra-real psychological thriller about one resilient woman fighting back against her husband’s gaslighting and abuse during lockdown.

Visually mesmerizing and emotionally arresting, the film’s pace and pathos pull us into a story that will feel uncomfortably familiar to many. The film is intended to inspire survivors to seek support services and empower their escape.

For three weeks in October, ‘Hide’ will be screening across America for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, alongside non-profit and shelter partners.

About Verde Valley Sanctuary

The Verde Valley Sanctuary’s mission is to provide safety, services, and comfort to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. All services are free for survivors: Pet-Friendly Emergency Shelter 24/7/365; Transitional Housing w/Match Savings Program; Lay Legal Advocacy Center; Community Based Advocacy; Youth Violence Prevention Education; Crisis Hotline 24/7/365 (928) 634-2511; Public Outreach and Awareness. In Fiscal Year 2022/2023, VVS provided more than 5,300 services to over 1,250 survivors of domestic and sexual violence. VVS also provided over 140 prevention education presentations to over 1,000 youth. For more information, visit VerdeValleySanctuary.org.

Tickets are $20 each to benefit the work of the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.