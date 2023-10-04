SIFF presents ‘To Catch a Thief’ flashback Oct. 12

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘To Catch a Thief’ on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘To Catch a Thief’ is the second film in a month-long tribute to Alfred Hitchcock with a special ‘Hitchcock-tober’ series in October.

‘To Catch a Thief’ features an all-star ensemble cast including Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, Jessie Royce Landis and John Williams.



The film won the Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and was nominated for two other Oscars: Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design.

Notorious cat burglar John Robie (Cary Grant) has long since retired to tend vineyards on the French Riviera. When a series of robberies is committed in his style, John must clear his name.

Armed with a list of people who own the most expensive jewels currently in the area, John begins following the first owner, young Francie (Grace Kelly). When her jewels are stolen, Francie suspects John, destroying their tentative romance. John goes on the lam to catch the thief and clear his own name.

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.