SIFF presents ‘Orca’ premiere Oct. 6-11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Orca’ showing Oct. 6-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Her life. Her freedom.

The Iranian drama “Orca” follows Elham, a young divorced Iranian woman seeking to find herself after a near-fatal attack by her husband.

Elham finds salvation in the water, becoming a formidable endurance swimmer. In the fight of her life, Elham faces political, religious and personal obstacles in search of her goal: the Guinness record for the longest distance swim with her hands tied.

‘Orca’ features a stand-out performance from acclaimed Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of Iran's Oscar-winning movies ‘A Separation’ and ‘The Salesman’.

Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, Oct. 6 and 8 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 10 and 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.