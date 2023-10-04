SIFF presents ‘Rear Window’ flashback Oct. 9

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Rear Window’ on Monday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Rear Window’ is the first film in a month-long tribute to Alfred Hitchcock with a special ‘Hitchcock-tober’ series in October.

‘Rear Window’ features an all-star ensemble cast including James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey, Thelma Ritter and Raymond Burr.

The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Director (Hitchcock), Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Sound.

Professional photographer L.B. "Jeff" Jefferies (James Stewart) breaks his leg while getting an action shot at an auto race. Confined to his New York apartment, he spends his time looking out of the rear window observing the neighbors. He begins to suspect that a man across the courtyard may have murdered his wife. Jeff enlists the help of his high society fashion-consultant girlfriend Lisa Fremont (Grace Kelly) and his visiting nurse Stella (Thelma Ritter) to investigate.

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.