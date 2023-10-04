‘The Storms of Jeremy Thomas’ Oct. 6-11 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Storms of Jeremy Thomas’ showing Oct. 6-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Theatres.

Jeremy Thomas — the Oscar-winning producer of films like ‘EO’ and ‘The Last Emperor’ — is joined by award-winning documentarian Mark Cousins on his annual pilgrimage to the Cannes Film Festival, to give an intimate glimpse into the life of the legendary icon behind some of the most acclaimed and controversial films of all time.

Featuring insights into a life lived just off-frame, the film bridges the epic and the intimate, just as Thomas did so consistently, making the dreams of cinema’s most daring visionaries come true.

Cousins follows Thomas' illustrious career with a dazzling range of film clips and interviews, rich in insights about creativity and survival. The documentary stars Academy Award-winning actress Tilda Swinton, three-time Academy Award-nominated actress Debra Winger and also features exclusive footage of Marlon Brando, who took home two golden-statuettes over the course of his very illustrious career.

‘The Storms of Jeremy Thomas’ is a road movie, a portrait of France, a master class, and — in the era of streaming and corporatization — a passionate call to arms for movies that get to the heart of life.

Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, Oct. 6 and 8 at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10 and 11 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.