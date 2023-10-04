VFW Auxiliary Post 7400 to hold their annual rummage & bake sale Oct. 5 and Oct. 6

The Bert Black Jr. VFW Auxiliary Post 7400, located at 705 E Aspen St. in Cottonwood is holding their annual Rummage & Bake Sale. Oct. 5 & 6 (Thursday and Friday), the Post will be filled with donations from VFW and community members. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the sale closes at 2 p.m. on both days. This is one that people put on their calendars!

If you’re trying to clean out your cupboards, donate! The VFW will be open to accept your donations every Wednesday through Sept. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We accept clothing, housewares, kitchen items, small appliances and electronics (in working order), small furniture, baby items, etc. We are unable to accept large furniture and mattresses. Clean out your garage, closets and storage units and donate to this worthy cause. Come back on Oct. 5 and 6 and shop, bid on silent auction items, and enjoy some of the best baked goods in the Verde Valley!

Know that you are helping VFW Post 7400 offer varied methods of support for our US military veterans, as well as those currently serving in our Armed Forces and their families. From community service, final military honors, Color/Honor Guard units and ensuring all entitled benefits are received by those that have given so much, this VFW Post is committed to improving the life our veterans and their families. VFW Post 7400 is a nonprofit 501(c)(3).

For more information, please contact Charlotte Gorman, Auxiliary President at CharlotteBG46@gmail.com or 602-614-4492, or Lona White, Auxiliary Sale Chair at LonaWhite956@gmail.com.