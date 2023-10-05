Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk

It’s not too soon to start planning for Halloween. And what better place to do it than in the town once known as Ghost City. 100 years ago, Jerome was booming. With a population over 15,000 and home to the wealthiest mine in the world owned by one man plus a second bonanza mine, Jerome was known as the ‘Billion Dollar Mining Camp.’ When the last of the mines closed in 1953, everyone left and the population along the front range of the Black Hills fell to less than 50. Based on its prior success, the ghost town on Cleopatra Hill became known as ‘Ghost City.’

To get in the mood for the season, plan to join us on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. for the Jerome Chamber of Commerce First Saturday Art & Wine Walk. It’s all free and a free shuttle will be provided. With over 30 specialty shops and art galleries participating, along with seven wine tasting rooms, museums, and a selection of restaurants and saloons, it’s a great opportunity to explore and experience Jerome on a beautiful fall day. And maybe sneak in a little early holiday shopping while you’re at it. At the very least here’s a chance to do some scouting and planning for that truly special gift. Start with Lower Jerome. Check out the newly re-opened award-winning Pura Vida Gallery with their wide selection of hand-crafted jewelry, ceramics, fiber art, home décor, and garden art. Desert Pearl offers fine art and little treasures, representing 11 local artists. Mockingbird features jewelry designed by Niessing and Norbert Muerrie, two leaders in German contemporary design and craftsmanship. Altai Leather is a fully operational custom leather studio, specializing in handcrafted wallets, purses, aprons, belts, cell phone holders, and accessories. And don’t miss The Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery. The Co-op has been representing local and regional artists in all kinds of media since 1996, and currently displays the work of some 35 artists.

And, of course, we’ll have plenty of live music for your enjoyment. Phoenix-based Jazz trio ‘What’s the Big Idea’ will be featured in the Upper Park above Main Street. Doyle Figueroa will be holding forth at Cornish Pasty on Clark Street. Sadie Norkin will be performing at the Jerome Artist Co-op. Diggie Vitt will be at the House of Joy patio. And Matteo Amaretto will be performing what they call their ‘Post Vaporwave Protestant Shoegaze Emo-Pop’ on the Turquoise Spider Patio. Don’t miss out on the fun. We’ll see you Saturday in Jerome.