Spooky Shops returns to Jerome this weekend

Mark your calendars for Oct. 7 and 8!

With the success of last year's event, this year we are renting out Jerome's famous Spook Hall at 260 Hull Ave. Spook Hall has hosted many of Jerome's Halloween events and we are excited to be a part of this tradition.

This year's event features 30 local vendors from all over Arizona. Music, Art, Crafts and tattoos from @MissKittyTattoo of Jerome's Black Lodge at the old High School Building C.

Special music performances provided by @BarbiferJerome and special podcast event by @ScaredyCast!

Event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jerome offers free parking after 4 p.m. You can always use the free Jerome town shuttle on weekends to get around town.