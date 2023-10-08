Obituary: Diana Joyce Armstrong

Diana Joyce Armstrong

1951 - 2023

Our mother, Diana Joyce Armstrong of Cornville, Arizona passed away the evening of Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at the age of 72. She was born on June 28, 1951, in Winters, California, where she grew up with her two sisters Cindy and Louise Campos and her brother Steve Campos.





Diana first moved to Lake Tahoe, Nevada where she worked at Harrah’s Casino as a Table Dealer, then a few years later moved to Arizona in the mid to late 1970s and worked as a bank teller and cashier and homemaker.





Diana is survived by her husband Gary Armstrong and three daughters, Tina Holland and Tawnya Hall and Tiffany Marie Werner. Diana was that person that would walk into a room and just light it up with her loving spirit.



She was the most selfless person any of us have ever known as she would always make sure that any such person around and in her home was well fed, warm and well taken care of. Her favorite thing in her later years was going to the grocery store and shopping, as well as helping the other elderly folks with different things they were unable to do themselves. She just loved helping others and making them happy.

Diana loved music so much so she brought it into her children’s lives, and this will be one of the greatest memories to have of Diana. She will forever live through the music that she instilled through our minds and hearts from Journey to Footloose to Creedence Clearwater Revival. She knew what great music was and made sure everyone around lived life through the great music she presented.





Friends and family are invited to join a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10:00 a.m.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at PhoenixMemorialMortuary.com for the Armstrong family.



Information provided by the family.