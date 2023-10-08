Obituary: Donald I. Thiess

Donald I. Thiess

1932 - 2023

Donald I. Thiess, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 2, 2023. He was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Donald will be laid to rest with military honors next to his loving wife Angela in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. There are no public services planned.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, 2929 E. Camelback Road, Suite 122, Phoenix, AZ 85016.



