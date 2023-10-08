Obituary: Donald I. Thiess
Donald I. Thiess
1932 - 2023
Donald I. Thiess, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 2, 2023. He was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Donald will be laid to rest with military honors next to his loving wife Angela in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. There are no public services planned.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, 2929 E. Camelback Road, Suite 122, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
