Obituary: Freddie Eugene Newton

Freddie Eugene Newton

Freddie Eugene Newton

Originally Published: October 8, 2023 1 a.m.

Freddie Eugene Newton

1934 - 2023

Freddie Eugene Newton of Camp Verde, Arizona, age 89, went home to be with our Lord on Sept. 30, 2023.

He was born in Perico, Texas on May 20, 1934. He lived in Texas throughout his youth then moved to Seligman, Arizona, where he attended his last three years of high school.

Freddie met his wife Nellie in Seligman. They were married on April 5, 1954.

Freddie was a Chevron Oil bulk plant manager in Seligman then moved his family to Holbrook, Arizona, in 1967 where he managed the Chevron Oil bulk plant there. Freddie left Chevron Oil to manage a Circle K in Holbrook before retiring. Freddie and his wife Nellie moved to Camp Verde in December 2004.

He is preceded in death by his eldest son, John Newton and the love of his life, Nellie.

He is survived by his son, Wayne Newton, of Phoenix, AZ and his daughter, Debora Morrison, of Grants Pass, OR, his grandchildren Melvin, Janet, Cyrus and Alethea, and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Devin and Savanna.

He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Masses may be offered on behalf of Freddie at the request of his children.

Condolences and favorite memories can be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

