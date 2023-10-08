Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Delwin Scott

James ‘Jim’ Delwin Scott

1937 - 2023

James (Jim) Delwin Scott went home to be with his Lord in Aug. 2023. Jim was born in June 1937 to Harold and Bertha Jane Scott in Gillette, Wyoming.





Jim attended a one-room schoolhouse until high school where he attended and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1956. During his high school years, he served as the President of Future Farmers of America and attended state conferences. He attended Arizona State College (now ASU), Casper College, Colorado State University and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. Jim also attended and graduated from the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings, Montana in 1963.





Jim married his soulmate, Patty Lou Lowery, in 1960 in Gillette and they were married for 58 years. Jim and Patty later moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

From 1966-74, Jim and family lived on and managed a ranch in South Park, where they operated various businesses including packing and outfitting, supplying horses for the Teton Valley Ranch Youth Camp, and hunting outfitter for Little Horse Creek Hunting Camp. Jim also owned and operated the first snowmobile tour company that ran trips to Granite Hot Springs. In 1974-1985 they built an indoor arena up Game Creek, where they owned and operated “Scott’s Horse Palace” with the purpose of horse training, breeding of quarter horses, trail rides, and a public stable.





In 1985, Jim and Patty moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, where Jim was a farrier and horse trader, and later owned and operated “Scott’s Auctions” for over 20 years.





He was an active member of the Verde Community Church where he developed many strong friendships. He was active in serving his community for the Lord, from being a volunteer chaplain at the hospital, to giving messages at elder care homes, and delivering “Meals on Wheels” to those in need. Jim impacted many for Christ by witnessing and mentoring wherever he went. He always enjoyed his morning coffee and visits with his friends.





Jim is survived by his five children: Kandy Chappel (Eddie), Russell Scott (Heather), Sandy Scott, Wesley Scott (Crystal), Chad Scott (Rynnie); 12 grandchildren: Brittney Kaufmann (Scott), Joey Chappel (Nina), Seth Scott (Stefany), Bryant Chappel (Laken), Colter Fortune, Zane Scott, Shaelyn Scott, Carter Scott, Kaylie Jensen, Linsey Jensen, Summer Scott, and Colbi Scott; and 10 great-grandchildren: Tyler Chappel, Evelyn Kaufmann, Penny Chappel, Walter Kaufmann, Emily Hubbard, James Scott, Cody Michael, Annie Chappel, Bentley Michael, and Roan Scott. His brother Marion Scott, and numerous nieces and nephews.





Jim was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Bertha Jane, his wife Patty, brothers Bill and Doug Scott, sister Kay Storms, nephews Clay Scott and Sam Study and niece Cathy Morrison.



A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Verde Community Church worship center in Cottonwood, Arizona.





For more information and to leave condolences, visit JimScottMemorial.com.



