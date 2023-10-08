Obituary: Richard John Carlson

Richard John Carlson

Richard John (Dick, Gunny) Carlson, Sr., age 76, passed away at home in Camp Verde, Arizona on August 31, 2023.

Dick was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and moved at a young age to Flagstaff, Arizona and to Camp Verde, Arizona in 1986.



Gunny, a decorated veteran, proudly served 21 years in the United States Marine Corp-his final courageous battle was with agent orange related lymphoma. He also retired from Bashas Market in 2004.

Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Suzanne (Schutte) Carlson and children Richard John Carlson, Jr. (Bonnie) and Brenda Carlson, as well as Grandson, Aric Diamanti (Liz) and Great Grandson, Noen. Dick is the son of Leon and Lilas Carlson (deceased), and is survived by four brothers and sisters.



Dick was active in his church and in various veterans organizations. Dick’s caring and loving soul, wit and sense of humor will be missed by all.

Memorial service will be October 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1090 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville, AZ. Denim shirts (his favorite attire) may be worn in memory of Gunny. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northern Arizona Hospice or Our Shepherd Lutheran Church are welcomed. Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com



