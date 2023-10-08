Obituary: Vera Lee Parson
Vera Lee Parson
1944 - 2023
Vera Lee Parson, Born 3-30-1944, Died 10-2-2023.
Survived by her husband Jack Parson and her children: Les Parson, Avaline Wier (deceased), Lynda Rodriguez, Teresa Parson, Dale Bershears, Cheryl Skogan and sister Lucille Bencoma. Vera had 31 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vera loved her family one and all. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and even served a mission in Salt Lake City. She was sealed in the Mesa, Arizona, Temple to Jack Lee Parson, her eternal companion. Vera worked tirelessly doing work for her deceased relatives so their Temple work could be done and be a part of our forever family.
She did all this while being a wife, mother, aunt, sister, friend and missionary.
Vera loved reading, music, puzzles and games. She went traveling with her husband around the country. She loved working in her yard, baking and volunteering at her church, voting booth or at the library.
She was so loved and will be deeply missed.
Information provided by the family.
