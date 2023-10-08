Obituary: Vona Viola Casady
Vona Viola Casady
1943 - 2023
Vona Viola (Stinnett) Casady passed away peacefully in her home in Cottonwood, Arizona, on Sept. 18, 2023. Vona was born April 26, 1943 in Fordland, Missouri, she was 80 years old.
Vona married her high school sweetheart, Aron Lee Casady, on Aug. 12, 1959 in Prescott, Arizona. They later moved to Cottonwood where they had two children. Vona loved to sew, crochet, cook and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many days watching them at the ballfields, always cheering them on.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Aron Lee Casady, her daughter Janet Burrus, and son James Casady (Rosa). Vona adored her grandchildren Heather Wacker (Brandon), Amanda Cannon, Jenalyn Lazana, Julie San Miguel (Manuel), and her great-grand children Hyatt Cannon, Carter Wacker, Penelope San Miguel, Ryleigh Wacker and Lincoln Brock.
At this time services will not be held; please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Information provided by the family.
