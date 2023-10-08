Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Grant

William ‘Bill’ Grant

1938 - 2023

William “Bill” Grant passed peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 23, 2023, at the age of 85.

He is survived by his wife Margie, his sister Liz, his three children and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson Carl William Sweet and his siblings, Jack, Mary, and Kathleen.





William was born in Longton, Kansas and later moved to Phoenix, Arizona as a young boy. After high school, he moved to Yavapai County where he eventually retired from the Mountain Bell Telephone company.

He was married to his wife Margie for 64 years. When you would ask him how he met her, he would say, “We met at a dance hall in Phoenix. When she walked in with her friends, I saw her and said, ‘She’s the one.’” They ended up dancing all night and married four months later. He always told vivid stories of the memories he and Margie shared throughout their marriage.



Bill was an inventor and creator. He loved to hunt, garden, pan for gold and fix up old cars. He could take any piece of scrap and give it new life. There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t fix or create for his grandchildren. He even designed the whole cast of the Wizard of Oz out of scrap metal to watch over his beautiful garden.

Bill was always creating poems and rhymes and loved to share them. He will be missed by his family and everyone who knew him. In lieu of flowers the family please ask that you pay a kindness toward a stranger. Bill was always the one to secretly pay for someone’s meal and they ask that you do the same in his memory.





An online guestbook is available to sign WestcottFuneralHome.com



Information provided by the family.