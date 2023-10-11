Free educational workshops and Interfaith Thanksgiving worship service

The Verde Valley Interfaith Committee will offer a free series of educational workshops. The educational workshops and the Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship Service are exploring the theme: One Planet, One People are as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 22 – Judaism, Rabbi Bernie Kling

Sunday, Oct. 29 – Islam, Charles Lohman

Sunday, Nov. 5 – Baha’i Faith, Susan Jones

Sunday, Nov. 12 - Hinduism, Ramaswami Venkateswaran

Sunday, Nov. 19 – Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship Service

Workshops and Worship service will be held at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 901 S. 12th Street from 2 - 4 p.m.

Please bring Non-perishable food items to the Worship service to be distributed through Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission & monetary offerings are welcome to assist the local homeless shelter. Make checks payable t: Verde Valley Homeless Coalition.

For further information, please call 928-274-6289 or email: SusanKayeJones@gmail.com.

No donations are accepted. All are welcome.