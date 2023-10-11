Friday the 13th open mic at Red Rock Nutrition fundraiser for pets return home

“For a howling good time, please come join us at Red Rock Nutrition located in the Fry's Shopping Plaza at 1100 AZ 260, Suite C-2 (next to Domino’s Pizza) in Cottonwood for our first open mic hosted by the Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo Kaleidoscope Redrocks (KR) to raise money for the puppy and dog rescue rehabilitation ranch, Pets Return Home (PRH) in Clarkdale," says Jonathon (US Navy Retired) and Amanda Gammill, proud owners of Red Rock Nutrition.

On Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m., sisters Gracie, 17 and Tivona Moskoff, 14 of KR will host the open mic fundraiser inviting you to share your musical, comedic, magic or poetic talents. Gracie and Tivona will have their full band set up for those excited to perform with back up instruments and vocals or solo if they prefer.

Amanda and Jonathon describe Red Rock Nutrition as, "a healthy hangout with protein based smoothies, energizing beverages, protein cake pops and more! We have free Wi-Fi, air hockey, ping pong and comfy couches! We also offer health coaching and want to be a safe and fun environment for the community." They go on to say, "we are thrilled to provide our place for these worthy causes; to fundraise for PRH and highlight all the amazing local talent!"

Kaleidoscope Redrocks have been fundraising for Pets Return Home for a few years at a number of their shows around Sedona, Cottonwood, the Verde Valley and Prescott.

"Mark Happe, the owner and pack leader at the four-acre ranch has saved over 1,000 dogs and puppies over the past several years and is the most dedicated animal rescue advocate we've ever seen and it is our honor, privilege and pleasure to help him in our small way," share Gracie and Tivona.

There will be a raffle and direct donation available during the open mic to support the life-saving work of PRH as most of the puppies and dogs would be euthanized otherwise.

Mark's guiding principles are, "It's never too late to rehabilitate, where dogs become dogs again and saving lives, building families!" Volunteer opportunities are always available and needed or just a visit to the ranch is welcomed. More information can be found at PetsReturnHome.org.

So, please become a part of this amazing work while having a howling good time either performing or supporting the local talent on Friday, Oct. 13 at Red Rock Nutrition's first open mic hosted by Kaleidoscope Redrocks!