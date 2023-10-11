Grand opening of the Korean Cultural Center in Sedona

The Korean American Association of Northern Arizona (KAANA) is pleased to announce the opening of the Korean Cultural Center in Sedona. This center will serve as a hub for promoting Korean culture and offering a diverse range of monthly educational programs, including Korean language courses, K-pop appreciation, traditional dance classes, qigong sessions, cooking lessons, and more to the local community.

Korean culture is an important part of America's diverse cultural landscape, influencing art, food, technology, and entertainment. The Korean Cultural Center in Sedona, aims to highlight the significance of appreciating and learning about this dynamic culture, promoting inclusiveness and respect for diversity among Northern Arizona residents.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, KAANA is hosting an Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sedona Wellness Café at 340 Jordan Road.

The event will feature guest speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live class demonstrations, refreshments, and opportunities to experience various aspects of Korean culture. The Korean American Association of Northern Arizona extends a warm invitation to the local community and the public to join in this celebration.