Great Art on Screen 'Borromini and Bernini: The Challenge for Perfection' premieres Oct. 17

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with ‘Borromini and Bernini: The Challenge for Perfection’. The film will premiere in Sedona on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

‘Borromini and Bernini: The Challenge for Perfection’ is a journey into the great beauty of Baroque Rome, when the city was the center of western art and where every ambitious painter, sculptor and architect had to be.

This is the story of the most famous artistic rivalry of all time, the one between Borromini and Bernini, but also the story of Borromini’s rivalry with himself: a genius so absorbed by his art that he turns it into a demon that devours him from the inside forcing him to choose death to reach eternity.

Borromini deprived himself of everything to pursue a dream: to conquer Rome. It is the story of the architectural revolution of a solitary maestro who changed the appearance of Rome forever, by pushing himself to his limit, but also by battling conventions and prejudices, with the humility to learn from the past to invent the future, with the courage to pursue an idea despite knowing he would pay the price in the end.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.