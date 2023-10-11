Gun vs. axe confrontation leads to weapons charges

COTTONWOOD — Three people were arrested this week at Speedway after what Cottonwood Police described as an early-morning altercation.

Police said two groups of people had a dispute at the gas station, 999 S. Main St., on Sunday, Oct. 8.

“During the confrontation, a member of one group brandished a loaded handgun, pointing it at two individuals from the second group,” CPD reported in a Wednesday news release. “In response, a subject from the second group approached them with an axe.”

The first group fled the scene, but, when stopped at a red light at State Route 260 and Main, the person with the gun allegedly shot toward the second group.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the gunfire narrowly missed individuals from the second group and several uninvolved bystanders in the area,” CPD reported.

By the time police officers arrived, both groups had left the area. After the subsequent investigation, CPD arrested three people, charging them with several felonies including aggravated assault, weapons misconduct and endangerment. CPD is currently not releasing names of those arrested, though they were reportedly booked at the Yavapai County jail.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the CPD tip line at CottonwoodAZ.gov/FormCenter/Police-Department-13/Submit-A-Tip-50.

"We take any incident involving firearms and public endangerment seriously," Interim Chief of Police Christopher Dowell stated in the news release. "Our priority is to ensure the safety of our community, and we commend the collaborative efforts of the multiple departments involved in swiftly resolving this matter."

Information provided by Cottonwood Police Department.