Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 10/12 5pm Livas & Morgan

Fri 10/13 7pm Javalina Highway

Sat 10/14 2pm Hold My Beer Band

Sun 10/15 2pm S.E. Willis Trio

Tues 10/17 5pm Boogie Woogie Blues

Calavera Mexican restaurant

747 S Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 634-9618

Sun 10/15, 5-8pm - Open Mike. Signups at 4:30. All Skill Levels. Audience Welcome.

Fiddler on the Rock

Concert Series

The “HUB” at Posse Grounds

525 Posse Ground Road, Sedona

fiddlerontherock.com

Mondays thru Dec. 18, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Suggested donation $11-$33

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928 554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 10/11 - Dave Harvey, Classic Rock - 6pm-9pm

Thurs 10/12 - Open Mic hosted by KB Bren - 6pm-10pm

Fri 10/13 - Closed for Private Wedding Event

Sat 10/14 - Wine Tasting 3pm-5:30pm; Cataldo, Americana/Country Roots Duo - 7pm-10pm

Sun 10/15 - Jacqui Foreman, Soulful Eclectic Acoustic Vibes - 6pm-9pm

Tues 10/17 - Gioia, Pop/Country/Folk - 6pm-9pm

MUSICIANS

Alive n Kikin

Fri., 10/13, 5-8 pm, Ay, Chihuahua!, 1028 N. Main St., Old Town Cottonwood

Christy Fisher



Thurs 10/12 - The Hilton Resort, Sedona 7-9

Fri 10/13 - Tantrum Wines, Cottonwood 5-8

Sat 10/14 - Del Rio Springs Vineyard, Prescott 3-6

Javalina Highway

Fri 10/13 – 10-12 Lounge in Clarkdale, 910 Main St, Clarkdale, AZ 86324, from 2pm to 6pm

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff



Fri 10/13, 5-8pm - Red Rock Nutrition, 1100 AZ-260, Suite C-6, Cottonwood FUNDRAISER for PETS RETURN HOMEOPEN MIC HOSTED BY KR *

Toucan Eddy

Wed 10/14 – Toucan Eddy plays at the Windsock, 1385 W. Iron Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ 86305, from 7pm to 11pm