Obituary: David Reeger
Originally Published: October 11, 2023 7:17 a.m.
David Reeger
1937 - 2023
David Reeger of Cottonwood, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sept. 30, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patti, his children Randy (Tamara), Tracie (Scott) and Mark (Becky), 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was born in Chicago in 1937, moved to Colorado, was a volunteer Fire Fighter for 10 years with Elk Creek Fire Department.
He will be greatly missed and so will his stories, jokes and pranks.
Information provided by the family.
