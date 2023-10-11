One-woman comedy show ‘Maudeville’ returns to play on the stage at Sedona’s Mary Fisher Theater on Oct. 19

Maude Metcalf will bring to life a cast of five characters in the style of Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball in her one-woman comedy show ‘Maudeville’ that will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

These original creations share their outrageous, light-hearted and humorous renditions of their metaphysical interpretations.

Maude’s character Sheriff Bob — her most famous character to date — will return to the stage bringing comic relief on his trusted play horse Ruby. Also, the lobby will be graced with her beautiful fine art photography.

“My favorite quote about myself is, ‘I grew up in rural Minnesota, land of 10,000 lakes, with almost as many siblings. This is why I love attention’,” said Metcalf.

“I personally enjoy bringing light-hearted humor to my audience because laughter is fun and life affirming, and to bring beauty through my photography that inspires the soul.”

Tickets are $22. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.