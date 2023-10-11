Red Rocks Oktoberfest is back for its 9th year

Donn a dirndl, sport some lederhosen, grab a stein and hoist it high. Red Rocks Oktoberfest is back for its nineth year of featuring craft beer, food trucks and live music for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike. Come join the fun Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Lower Ball Field at Posse Grounds Park.

After a nearly rained-out 2022 event, Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks is excited to invite all of its fans back to gobble the grub, swill some brew and rock the night away. In partnership with the City of Sedona, Red Rocks Oktoberfest promises hours of fun based on century’s old German tradition.

Advance purchase adult (age 21+) tickets are $25 are on sale now via the event’s website at RedRocksOktoberfest.com. Tickets will also be available at the event for $35. Admission includes a festival cup and two drink tokens. Buy additional tokens for $3 each which will get you an eight ounce pour of any beer at the event. Commemorative glass beer steins can be purchased for $10.Those under age 21 are free of charge but must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. And, festival goers need to leave their pets at home. Sedona City Code prohibits all animals including those for therapy or emotional support. Only recognized ADA service dogs are welcome.

Parking at the venue is limited and quickly fills to capacity. A free shuttle service will be transporting attendees from five convenient West Sedona park and ride lots. Wait time is only about 15 minutes and the trolley will deliver riders directly to the event entrance. A list and map of the locations is available on the website.

The early evening will be filled with traditional oompah-style music from Polka Katzen. This band, from the ‘Black Forest’ of Flagstaff, is a long-standing festival favorite. Local group the Johnny Malo Band will take the stage at 5:30 and play until close.

Arizona breweries will be pouring their Fall craft beers. This year’s line-up includes That Brewery, Oak Creek Brewing Company, Historic Brewing and Jesse Lee’s Craft Beer Marketplace. Redwall Lounge will be featuring its locally distilled premium spirits. Food trucks run the gamut from Wil’s Grill for the meat lovers in the crowd to Sassy Fig’s sauced up pasta and sweets from Jersey Girl Cheesecake. Dellepiane and Not Your Routine Poutine will round out the dining selections. For those that prefer to enjoy their Oktoberfest experience with a glass of wine, Alcantara Vineyards is providing both a red and a white vintage to choose from.

Festivities include the return of the VIP Tents. Sponsors decorate their tent, attendees vote and the winner receives a trophy. The evening is capped off with a stein holding contest for both the ladies and the gents. Those proving the greatest arm strength and endurance while hoisting a full glass beer mug will be awarded a commemorative medal.

This, like all of Red Rocks Rotary’s fund-raising events, benefits its youth-oriented projects and programs. They are principally centered in the Verde Valley and include: Teacher of the Year Awards, Holiday Wish List project, free school supplies for teachers, vocational scholarships for local graduating high school seniors and hands-on projects that benefit those in need.

Rotary International is a world-wide service organization that was established in 1905. It has 1.5 million members in more than 160 countries around the globe. Red Rocks Rotary also embraces international giving with financial aid to Microcredit grants that provide mini-loans to qualified small business borrowers in Mexico. It also supports Shelter Box, a non-profit, Rotary partner organization, that furnishes emergency relief supplies around-the-world to those stricken by natural disaster or conflict. And, in support of Rotary International’s signature project since 1985, Red Rocks Rotary contributes annually to the fight to globally eradicate polio. Today, all countries except Pakistan and Afghanistan, are certified polio free.

Red Rocks Rotary was founded in 2002 and, since that time, has provided more than $300,000 in support to its community. Contact Donna Hawk at 928-284-6820 for information about Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks or Red Rocks Oktoberfest.