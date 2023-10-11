Sammy Davis and Jerry McFarland at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend

Get ready to be serenaded under the starry Sedona sky on Friday, Oct.14, as the talented local musician, Sammy Davis, takes center stage at Bella Vita Ristorante from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Bella Vita Ristorante sets the stage for an unforgettable night of music and fine dining. With its warm and inviting ambiance, this Italian eatery provides the perfect backdrop for Sammy Davis's high-octane energy.

Whether you're a local resident or a visitor to this enchanting town, Bella Vita offers an exquisite culinary experience that pairs perfectly with the musical feast Sammy has in store for you.

Sammy Davis, is more than just a musician; he's a storyteller, a soulful crooner, and dancer all rolled into one. His voice carries the weight of a thousand stories. Sammy weaves a tapestry of emotions that range from joy and love to introspection and nostalgia.

As Sammy takes the stage at Bella Vita Ristorante, you'll be transported on a musical journey through the halls of classic rock songs we all know and love.

But what he loves the most is getting people up and dancing while busting one move after another.

His repertoire is a rocking blend of classic hits, and contemporary favorites. Whether he's belting out the blues with raw intensity or gently caressing your soul with a tender ballad, Sammy Davis's performance is always a musical odyssey worth embarking on.

What sets Sammy apart is not just his vocal prowess but also his ability to connect with his audience on a profound level. He has an innate gift for reading the room, and his performances are never just about the music. They're about the shared experience, the sense of unity that music can bring to a room full of strangers. You'll find yourself swaying to the rhythm, tapping your feet, dancing and maybe even joining in for a chorus or two as Sammy's inviting stage presence draws you into his world.

The combination of Sammy Davis's performance and Bella Vita Ristorante's delectable Italian cuisine creates an atmosphere that is nothing short of magical. Picture yourself savoring a plate of freshly made pasta while Sammy sings his heart out. It's a sensory delight that transcends the ordinary and elevates your dining experience to a whole new level.

On Saturday, Oct.14, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. it’s troubadour Jerry McFarland once again weaving his musical stories and wooing his audience with songs everyone can relate to.

He is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs played and sung with the poise and confidence.

He covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

Take your pick. Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

Career highlights include sharing the stage with great artists such as Bill Medley of the famed Righteous Brothers, The Drifters and many other recognized performers.

McFarland knows how to please an audience and always gives it all when he plays.

Make it a point to see these excellent musicians play this weekend and enjoy some of the finest Italian fare in Northern Arizona,

Be there or be square and enjoy a beautiful night of live music and fine dining under the canopy of Sedona’s nighttime stars.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.