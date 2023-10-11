VERDE HERITAGE: 1909 Spanish Mine discovered in Sycamore Canyon

The story about a gold mine in the Sycamore Canyon area is very old. The rich vein had been discovered by Apaches who showed it to some Spaniards who dug a tunnel and extracted rose quartz containing gold. The Spanish left an arrastre, ruins of an old smelter, a stone wall, and several graves marked by piles of stone. King Charles the Third issued an edict in 1767 expelling all Jesuits from Spain and its possessions. Gold, silver, etc. from mines belonged to the king.

This resulted in the abandonment of mines and missions in Mexico and in what became Arizona. Maps drawn to guide future prospectors to the Sycamore Canyon mine and gold bars left in the tunnel seem to have survived.

Thick vegetation, rugged terrain, and many side canyons have hidden the old Spanish mine, however, several people have found it. W. O. “Bear” Howard, of Oak Creek, while on a hunting trip, discovered the mining tunnel. Inside he found two hide-covered books, which he displayed in Flagstaff during 1896. Cliff Nelson found a Spanish arrastre in 1941 and took gold out of it worth nearly $2,000. Over the years various hikers have found an old dagger, helmet, Spanish coins, Spanish markings along an old trail, etc. (Treasure; Vol. 1, No. 3; Oct. 1970; “Mystery of Sycamore.”)

1907: Near the mouth of Sycamore Canyon, where it empties into the Verde River, the Sycamore Mining Company had 7 full (20-acre) claims known as the Gold Tooth group. When their shaft was down 246 feet, the ore samples contained $21 in copper, $12 in gold, and $5 in silver, to the ton. By the time the shaft was down 300 feet, gas in the shaft proved fatal to a miner. Another shaft revealed much richer ore and some specimens glittered with free gold. (Wkly Az Journal-Miner; April 3, June 26, 1907; May 20, 1908.)

However, this was not the old Spanish gold mine. “Some little excitement was caused in Jerome by an article printed in the ‘Journal-Miner’ a few days ago referring to a rich mineral find [in 1909]. L. F. Archer had come to Jerome from Montana for the purpose of looking for a lost mine and he had taken W. P. Scott and Marshal Hawkins in as partners in the undertaking. The three of them had spent much time in the hunt for the property, but he had been the lucky one to discover the old mine, which he claims is one of three mines which the early Spanish invaders had left a map of, which map he had been given a chance to study and make a copy of. He has great confidence in the find and believes that it will eventually prove to be what they claim it is. The ‘Journal-Miner’ article:”

“’After a search of 15 years by many prospectors and miners, what is believed will develop into a large copper mine was discovered last week near the confluence of Sycamore Creek and the Verde River. The promising find was made by Fred Hawkins, city marshal of Jerome, and his associates. The existence of rich float in the vicinity has been known for years. Prospectors, miners, hunters, cowboys, and others have searched for this ledge in vain until early last week, when the apex of the vein, believed to be the source of the rich copper rock was found.’”

“’Marshal Hawkins left a few days ago for Los Angeles to finance a company to develop the discovery. He and his associates are confident that the find will develop into a very rich copper property.’”

“’The rich float was found by a miner 15 years ago, who lost his way coming through the Mogollon Mountains from Williams to Jerome. He reported the finding of the rich rock to a companion in Jerome, to whom he showed the small pieces he carried. His companion outfitted with two burros and left for the place described by his friend. Camping near the mouth of Sycamore Creek the first night one of his burros was killed and eaten by a bear.

He prospected the next day and succeeded in finding some of the rich float. As a precautionary measure against the loss of his remaining burro, he caught the animal in the evening and tired it to a tree near his camp. During the night a mountain lion came into camp and killed the faithful burro in sight of its owner. At daybreak the prospector, fearing that the wild beasts would feast on him the following night, broke camp, hurrying to Jerome. He returned with another burro for his bedding, but did not camp there that night. The bones of the burros killed by the bear and mountain lion have been a guide to the prospectors seeking the rich vein ever since.’”

“’Marshall Hawkins, among others, was attracted to the place in search of the ledge. He grubstaked prospectors and sent them in search of it various times without result. His efforts were rewarded last week in the discovery of what is generally believed to be the source of the rich float, the finding of which caused the death of two burros and the frightening of their owner so badly that he abandoned the search.’” (Jerome News; May 15, 1909.)