Obituary: Louise Belle Champie

Louise Belle Champie

Arizona Native Western Artist

1922 - 2023



Louise Champie died Oct. 9, 2023 at the age of 101 at Light House Adult Care Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Louise was the third child born Jan. 31, 1922 in Wickenburg, Arizona to parents Charles Thomas and Pearl (Gandy) Champie.

Louise grew up on a ranch in the foothills of the Bradshaw Mountains, not far from Castle Hot Springs, Arizona. Louise attended Phoenix Union High School, and later Gregg College, Arts at Yavapai College and other Art schools.

In 1940, Louise married Thomas L. Jones and they lived in Phoenix, raising two daughters from that marriage, Judy and Shirley. Thomas died in 1957.

Louse worked many places as a secretary and bookkeeper at R.V. Wills, J.R. Whitlalch and from 1957 to 1967 at Stippler Electric.

Louise then married Allen McKinzie in 1959 until 1974. In 1977, she married Monroe Jones and they made their home in 1976 at Lake Montezuma, Arizona.

Louise loved hunting, fishing and big family gatherings. She traveled to many states including Alaska, and later years went to Europe and down the Colorado River.

Louise received numerous awards for her oil paintings, Lou Grubbs Honorable Mention award in 1970, and the Fort Verde Featured Artist in 1981.

She spent many years gardening and had a great love for her rose garden. She was a longtime member of the Beaver Creek Adult Center in Lake Montezuma. She was a great card player.

Louise is survived by her two daughters Judy (Bob) Quinlin of Rimrock, AZ and Shirley Kost of St. Lawrence, SD. she had eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the family.