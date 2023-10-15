OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 15
Obituary: Patric Ranold Manes

Patric Ranold Manes

Patric Ranold Manes

Originally Published: October 15, 2023 2:11 a.m.

Patric Ranold Manes

1941 - 2023

Patric Ranold Manes, “Ron,” 82, died Aug. 24, 2023 after a long illness. He was born Jan. 6, 1941 in Guadalupe, California to Pleasant Ranold and Linda (Hartman) Manes.

Ron grew up in Yuma, Arizona and attended Yuma High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969 as an Ordnance Specialist. He served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. After he returned, he attended NAU and graduated in 1972. In 1971 he married Joyce Ann (Bert) Schalipp and together they had two children, Timothy Todd and Levi William Manes. Ron worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 32 years in Wildfire and Recreation in Flagstaff, Arizona and for Mesa Ranger District in Mesa, Arizona. He loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He was an avid football and hockey fan.

Ron is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Timothy (Elizabeth) of West Linn, Oregon and Levi (Tonya) of Tucson, Arizona; and grandchildren, Quinn and Gage Manes, and Aiden Packard-Manes. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Marvin Manes.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church, Cottonwood, Arizona. He will be laid to rest at Flagstaff Citizens Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section. Condolences may be left for the family at buelerfuneralhome.com.

