OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW Car Hauler on Fire Hopi hotel rising in Clarkdale Centerville Road extension gets rolling in Clarkdale Tuzigoot River Access to close for November; kayak reservations canceled Pedestrian killed on Main Street Giant Amazon resumes deliveries to tiny Jerome Crane battles with big boys in Washington Vincent Randall draws a crowd on Indigenous Peoples’ Day Gun vs. axe confrontation leads to weapons charges

Subscribe Now
Sun, Oct. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Patricia Ann Accario

Patricia Ann Accario

Patricia Ann Accario

Originally Published: October 15, 2023 2:09 a.m.

Patricia Ann Accario

1947 - 2023

Patricia Ann Accario, a longtime resident of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Nov. 12, 1947 to Peter Partanen and June Watson Partanen.

Patty was a beloved daughter, sister, companion and friend to many. She traveled the world. She enjoyed her employment over the years at the Pantages and Henry Ford Theaters in Los Angeles, and the Enchantment Resort in Sedona.

Patty had a love of golf, an avid player on Ladies Leagues, and was awarded a “Hole in One” trophy. She also loved going dancing and playing Backgammon. She was a kind, generous, free spirit, and will be dearly missed by her longtime companion, Fred Accario, family, and friends in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey, California, Florida, and Hawaii.

She will be memorialized at a private service.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News