Obituary: Patricia Ann Accario

Patricia Ann Accario

1947 - 2023

Patricia Ann Accario, a longtime resident of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Nov. 12, 1947 to Peter Partanen and June Watson Partanen.

Patty was a beloved daughter, sister, companion and friend to many. She traveled the world. She enjoyed her employment over the years at the Pantages and Henry Ford Theaters in Los Angeles, and the Enchantment Resort in Sedona.

Patty had a love of golf, an avid player on Ladies Leagues, and was awarded a “Hole in One” trophy. She also loved going dancing and playing Backgammon. She was a kind, generous, free spirit, and will be dearly missed by her longtime companion, Fred Accario, family, and friends in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey, California, Florida, and Hawaii.

She will be memorialized at a private service.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.