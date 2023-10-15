OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 15
Obituary: Raymond Joseph Smith

Originally Published: October 15, 2023 2:07 a.m.

On Oct. 5, 2023, Raymond Joseph Smith, loving husband of 72 years to Dee Dee and father of two children, passed away at the age of 92 surrounded by his close family. Ray, a longtime resident of the Verde Valley, was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

Ray was a decorated combat veteran of the Korean War, and worked in the printing and binding industry for over 30 years.

Ray is survived by his wife, Dee Dee Smith, daughter and son-in-law RaAnn and Duane Wood, his grandson, Alex, brother Eugene (Jacque) Smith, sister Dodie (George) Royals, many nephews and nieces and a tremendous number of good friends. He was predeceased by his son, Steven Smith and his granddaughter, Mercedes Smith.

Ray and Dee Dee celebrated many years of happy retirement and they were avid travelers. They spent 12 years on the road living full time in their motorhome, logging thousands of miles throughout North and Central America. Ray was always one to pull over on the road just to enjoy a rainbow or sunset. They also truly enjoyed cruising and saw much of the world during their travels.

Ray will be missed by many who remember him for his generosity, kindness, and zest for life. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Information provided by the family.

