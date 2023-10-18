‘Art for Everyone’ scheduled for Oct. 20-21

What do art enthusiasts do with paintings, prints, and sculptures they no longer have space for? In Prescott, a group of collectors are holding a unique sale, to make it available at reasonable prices to others looking for just that right piece.

“It’s difficult to part with artwork you’ve loved and displayed in your home,” comments Linda Goldinger, one of the event organizers. “We have everything from original paintings to prints to some 3-D work. Our tag line is ‘100 pieces, each for $100 or less.’ Because six of us are working together, we cover multiple genres and styles. We’re in the Southwest, so there’s a lot of Southwestern art, but we also have contemporary pieces, nice landscapes, still lifes, and animal portraits, ranging from small to very large.”

“We have too much artwork,” says participant Jane Callaway. “Some of the other people involved in the sale have run out of wall space and want to make room for new work.”

“Art for Everyone” will be held at 714 City Lights, Prescott, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re converting our garage into a very casual gallery for those two days,” says Goldinger, “but it won’t be a typical garage sale! This is a great way to pick up some decorative art for your home, at prices most people can afford.”