‘Best of Broadway’ LIVE Oct. 21-22 presented by SIFF

Enjoy your favorite Broadway showstoppers with the acclaimed live production ‘Best of Broadway’ by Showtune Productions on stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

There will be two performances — Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 and 22 — presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Celebrate the greatest hits from Broadway featuring Showtune Productions' powerhouse vocalists and live pianist.

Enjoy showstoppers from such greats as ‘Jersey Boys’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Chicago’, ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Oklahoma’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Carole King's Beautiful’, ‘Hair’, ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Jesus Christ ‘Superstar’, ‘CATS’, ‘Wicked’, ‘Les Miserable’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and many more!

‘Best of Broadway’ will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door.

All tickets include a meet-and-greet with the cast in the lobby after each show.

For tickets, please call 928-282-1177 or visit the film festival box office at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information or to order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.