Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 10/19 5pm Bluesy Duo

Sat 10/21 2pm Well Dressed Wolves

Sun 10/22 2pm Toucan Eddy

Tues 10/24 5pm Frizzy & Edgy

Calavera Mexican restaurant

747 S Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 634-9618

Sun 10/29, 5-8pm - Open Mike. Signups at 4:30. All Skill Levels. Audience Welcome.

Fiddler on the Rock

Concert Series

The “HUB” at Posse Grounds

525 Posse Ground Road, Sedona

fiddlerontherock.com

Mondays thru Dec. 18, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Suggested donation $11-$33

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928 554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 10/18 - Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country - 6pm-9pm

Thurs 10/19 - Open Mic Night Hosted by Dan Rice - 6pm-10pm

Fri 10/20 - Javelina Highway, Acoustic/Electric Trio Latin/Rock/R&B/Country - 7pm-10pm

Sat 10/21 - Wine Tasting 3pm-5:30pm;

Convergence, Classic Rock Duo - 7pm-10pm

Sun 10/22 - Sharron Silverstein, Inspirational Folk Music - 6pm-9pm

Tues 10/24 - Sinatra Night, Frank Sinatra Hits Performed by Bobby Myhre - 6pm-9pm

Christy Fisher



Fri 10/20 - The Arabella Hotel- Sedona 6-8

Sat 10/21 - Mogollon Vineyards- Dewey 2-5

Mon 10/23 - Alcantara Vineyards- Cotttonwood 12:30-4:30

Javalina Highway

Fri 10/20 - Vino di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, Sedona, beginning at 7pm

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff



Sun 10/22, 3-5:30pm - Eagles Nest Nutrition, 70 Bell Rock Plaza, Suite A, Village of Oak Creek - OPEN MIC HOSTED BY KR

Toucan Eddy

Sat 10/21 - Toucan Eddy plays at the Old Corral in Cornville, 11375 E. Cornville Rd, Cornville, 7-11pm

Sun 10/22 – Toucan Eddy plays at the 10-12 Lounge in Clarkdale, 910 Main St, Clarkdale, 2- 6pm