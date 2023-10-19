Awesome Breastforms give cancer survivors back their curves, thanks to volunteers

Losing her curves may seem to be the least of a woman’s cares when she is battling breast cancer, but part of the trauma of a mastectomy is dealing with physical alteration.

Reconstruction is not always a desired option, and silicone forms can be heavy and hot. So thousands of women wanting some form of return to their previous shape have found another resource. And it’s free.

A group of women 150-strong volunteer in the creation of Awesome Breastforms. They knit or crochet 100% cotton prosthetic breast forms. The forms, for women who have undergone mastectomy, lumpectomy or explant (removal of an implant), are provided free and are shipped for free around the country and in some cases internationally.

Nancy Wagner of Verde Sol Air in Cottonwood said they have filled 25,000 orders.

“And we are so happy about that,” she said, “but it’s also sad.”

Many of the volunteers themselves have gone through breast cancer and understand the needs of the women in cancer treatment.

“They have the feeling of ‘I’m flat; I’m not attractive anymore’ type of thing,” Wagner said. “We give them their curves back. It helps their frame of mind. They walk a little prouder.”

They want to reach even more women dealing with breast cancer. They would also like even more volunteers skilled in crochet or knitting.

Wagner said Awesome Breastforms are cooler, lighter and fit better inside bras than the typical silicone products. There are also swimforms made of acrylic yarn to go inside bathing suits.

She said the thanks they receive from recipients makes all the time and labor worth it.

“They tell us, ‘I feel like I’m whole again,’” she said.

Women, Wagner said, can order for themselves or a loved one. The Awesome Breastforms organization does not take donations but just asks recipients to pass along their contact information to others in need of their unique resource.

They also take flyers to doctors’ officers, where they often end up in cancer centers in hospitals to spread awareness of the breast forms to women going through a tough time.

Wagner said they also send sample packs to doctors so they see the products for themselves. She and her husband also are vendors at craft fairs, where she takes the opportunity to display Awesome Breastforms and let women feel the product.

“It’s all about the squish,” she said. “That just makes my day.”

Learn more about the free breastforms and the organization, order forms or sign up to volunteer at AwesomeBreastforms.org. There is also a Facebook group of cancer survivors at Keeping a Breast with Awesome Breastforms.