Crash closes I17 north of Camp Verde

RIMROCK -- There is a traffic jam in the northbound lane of Interstate 17 due a crash north of Camp Verde on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 19.

ADOT has closed the northbound lane because of the accident north of Camp Verde at milepost 293 near McGuireville Road. Expect delays and seek an alternate route, ADOT said.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Witnesses reported that a semi had collided with a van and that traffic was downed up to the Camp Verde casino exit which was closed for vehicles heading north.