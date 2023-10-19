OFFERS
Investigation continues into late-night crash at city trailer park

Scenes of damage remain after a serious motor vehicle collision in front of the Greenbriar Trailer Park on North Main Street at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Scenes of damage remain after a serious motor vehicle collision in front of the Greenbriar Trailer Park on North Main Street at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: October 19, 2023 10:40 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — A 42-year-old male driver was airlifted to the Flagstaff Medical Center after a serious motor-vehicle collision in front of the Greenbriar Trailer Park on North Main Street at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

The driver of the Red Nissan Titan remains in critical condition, according to Sgt. Cody Savage.

“The collision resulted in significant damage to the entrance of the trailer park, two parked vehicles, and one of the trailers situated closest to Main Street,” the sergeant said.

The police department’s preliminary findings indicated that the driver “lost control of his vehicle” in the single-person accident. It did not appear anyone at the park was injured.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the Red Nissan Titan was seen leaving Circle K on North Main Street at a high rate of speed before the incident, Savage said.

The driver sustained multiple injuries, police said, and was promptly transported by the Cottonwood Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services. CPD, with the CFD, secured the scene on Main Street and initiated the investigation.

Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com

