Forecast sees a week in the 70s, possibly rain

VERDE VALLEY — Autumn weather may be here at last, at least by Arizona standards.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures are expected to cool daily during the week, with even a spot of rain possible.

Sunday, the forecast calls for a sunny day with a high near 87 degrees F. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 52.

Monday is also likely to be sunny, but the high temperature will only reach about 79 as winds increase throughout the day up to 20 mph, even gusting up to 29 mph. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 49.

Tuesday, clouds are likely to drift in, leading to a 20% chance of precipitation and a high temp of just 78 The small likelihood of showers continues into evening, when the low is again around 49.

Wednesday, the high will be about 76, and the 20% chance of rain will persist, though the day will be mostly sunny. The nighttime low holds steady at around 49 degrees.

Thursday is forecast to be similar, though a couple degrees cooler. The day may be mostly sunny with a high near 74 and a 20% chance of rain in the area. The overnight low will be around 47.

Friday, plan for a sunny day with a high near 77 and breezes gusting up to 20 mph.