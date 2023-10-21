OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Forecast sees a week in the 70s, possibly rain Investigation continues into late-night crash at city trailer park Update: 1 killed in crash, I-17 closed near Rimrock Smoke is from Forest Service fires Camp Verde may sue engineers over sewer problem at RV park Prescott man to be charged with attempted murder after fiery confrontation Ouch! Verde Valley Homeless Coalition hosts open house to showcase new housing facilities Former Navajo president files to run against Rep. Crane Eclipse wows Verde Valley residents

Subscribe Now
Sat, Oct. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Forecast sees a week in the 70s, possibly rain

Blue skies over Copper Canyon near Camp Verde (VVN/Raquel Hendrickson)

Blue skies over Copper Canyon near Camp Verde (VVN/Raquel Hendrickson)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: October 21, 2023 10:45 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Autumn weather may be here at last, at least by Arizona standards.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures are expected to cool daily during the week, with even a spot of rain possible.

Sunday, the forecast calls for a sunny day with a high near 87 degrees F. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 52.

Monday is also likely to be sunny, but the high temperature will only reach about 79 as winds increase throughout the day up to 20 mph, even gusting up to 29 mph. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 49.

Tuesday, clouds are likely to drift in, leading to a 20% chance of precipitation and a high temp of just 78 The small likelihood of showers continues into evening, when the low is again around 49.

Wednesday, the high will be about 76, and the 20% chance of rain will persist, though the day will be mostly sunny. The nighttime low holds steady at around 49 degrees.

Thursday is forecast to be similar, though a couple degrees cooler. The day may be mostly sunny with a high near 74 and a 20% chance of rain in the area. The overnight low will be around 47.

Friday, plan for a sunny day with a high near 77 and breezes gusting up to 20 mph.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News