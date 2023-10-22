OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cottonwood rewards chamber’s hard work with more money After civil rights agreement, Cottonwood updating employee manual Yavapai County Supervisors approve spending $3M on Cornville park Forecast sees a week in the 70s, possibly rain Investigation continues into late-night crash at city trailer park Update: 1 killed in crash, I-17 closed near Rimrock Smoke is from Forest Service fires Camp Verde may sue engineers over sewer problem at RV park Prescott man to be charged with attempted murder after fiery confrontation Ouch!

Subscribe Now
Sun, Oct. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Jeffrey Joe Otto

Jeffrey Joe Otto

Jeffrey Joe Otto

Originally Published: October 22, 2023 12:05 a.m.

Jeffrey Joe Otto

December 10, 1952 - September 23, 2023

Jeffrey Joe Otto “Jeff,” aged 70, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 23, 2023. His wife Elyse, daughters Jenny, Jaime and granddaughter Dominique ensured he was not alone on this journey.

Jeff was born in Torrance, CA to Joe P. Otto and Betty L. Otto. They lived in Rolling Hills Estate, CA, and moved to Thousand Oaks, CA at age 8. He graduated from Thousand Oaks High School in 1971. He always considered himself as an “Oaks Youth.”

He went to Moorpark college and attended ASU where he became a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

In 1982 he moved to Sedona, AZ. He worked at the Sedona Community Cemetery for 35 yrs. The last 30 years he was the manager and took great pride in maintaining the cemetery. He strived to make sure people had an easy time during their time of need.

He had a great passion for baseball, sports, Nascar and jeeping. Baseball was a pivotal part of his life. He began playing at a young age and continued playing until his 40s.

He believed in the morals, ethics and sense of fair play which he taught to his daughters. He carried this in all things he did. He truly enjoyed Nascar and made lifelong friends with the group we attended with. In later years he discovered jeeping.

He grew in the challenge of climbing just one more obstacle. We enjoyed many travels over the 40 years we were together.

He was a member of the Verde Valley 4 Wheelers Club for the past 10 yrs. He was also affiliated with AA for 22 years and made many friends who supported him during that time.

He will be remembered for his gift of helping others without expecting anything in return.

His smile, his laughter and his whistling will be remembered by all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his parents Joe P Otto and Betty L Otto and his sister Sally S Siedel. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Elyse, daughters Jenny (Bernita), Jaime (Benson) and granddaughter Dominique.

He was a wonderful husband, dad & Gpa who was loved very much by his family. We felt his love & caring in everything he did.

Celebration of life will be held in his barn & sanctuary on October 22, 2023.

In lieu of flowers please pass on his smile and helping nature to all who need it.

Information provided by family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News