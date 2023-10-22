OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cottonwood rewards chamber’s hard work with more money After civil rights agreement, Cottonwood updating employee manual Yavapai County Supervisors approve spending $3M on Cornville park Forecast sees a week in the 70s, possibly rain Investigation continues into late-night crash at city trailer park Update: 1 killed in crash, I-17 closed near Rimrock Smoke is from Forest Service fires Camp Verde may sue engineers over sewer problem at RV park Prescott man to be charged with attempted murder after fiery confrontation Ouch!

Subscribe Now
Sun, Oct. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Therese Dupont

Therese Dupont

Therese Dupont

Originally Published: October 22, 2023 midnight

Therese Dupont

1967 - 2023

Therese Dupont, 55 of Cottonwood, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long illness on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 1, 1967 to the late Lawrence Dupont and Barbara (Shell) Dupont. She moved to Sedona in 1999 with her mother Barbara where they lived until moving to Cottonwood in 2002.

Therese loved to give back to her community by volunteering wherever she was needed. She was a volunteer at the Cottonwood Public Library for 21 years and also at the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

She loved to sing and had been a member of her church choir and the Verde Valley Voices. She will be remembered for her beautiful sunny smile and openness and friendliness to everyone she met.

Therese is survived by her mother, Barbara; her daughter Makayla Larner (Alex); her aunt Ellen Shell; her uncles Dennis Shell (Roberta), Dick Shell (Marilyn), John Shell (Laurie) and Mark Shell. She is also survived by her cousins Aryeh, Brian, Dylan, McKenzie, Grayson and Kayden. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Michigan at a later date.

Please share your condolences at www.westcottfuneralhome.com. Donations in Therese’s memory can be made to the Verde Valley Sanctuary, P.O. Box 595, Sedona, AZ 86336, verdevalleysanctuary.org. Link to donate is on website.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News