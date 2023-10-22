Obituary: Therese Dupont

Therese Dupont

1967 - 2023

Therese Dupont, 55 of Cottonwood, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long illness on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 1, 1967 to the late Lawrence Dupont and Barbara (Shell) Dupont. She moved to Sedona in 1999 with her mother Barbara where they lived until moving to Cottonwood in 2002.

Therese loved to give back to her community by volunteering wherever she was needed. She was a volunteer at the Cottonwood Public Library for 21 years and also at the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

She loved to sing and had been a member of her church choir and the Verde Valley Voices. She will be remembered for her beautiful sunny smile and openness and friendliness to everyone she met.



Therese is survived by her mother, Barbara; her daughter Makayla Larner (Alex); her aunt Ellen Shell; her uncles Dennis Shell (Roberta), Dick Shell (Marilyn), John Shell (Laurie) and Mark Shell. She is also survived by her cousins Aryeh, Brian, Dylan, McKenzie, Grayson and Kayden. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Michigan at a later date.



Please share your condolences at www.westcottfuneralhome.com. Donations in Therese’s memory can be made to the Verde Valley Sanctuary, P.O. Box 595, Sedona, AZ 86336, verdevalleysanctuary.org. Link to donate is on website.



Information provided by the family.