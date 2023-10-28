OFFERS
From bright ideas to bright lights in Cottonwood
House hosts an extra Halloween for the sensory-sensitive

The Meili-Petzoldt house in the Verde Village offers a pre-Halloween, sensory-friendly light show, and then goes all out on Halloween night. (Courtesy photo)

Sebastian DiGiovanni, For the Independent
Originally Published: October 28, 2023 8:23 a.m.

Matthew and Tony Meili-Petzoldt’s house might just possibly be visible from space, perhaps as a reminder to astronauts on what they are missing out on during Halloween.

SEE MORE HOUSES

Below, see map and GPS links to other Halloween houses on display around the Verde Valley.

These Cottonwood gents have been creating works of art in the form of colorful light arrays for years. Their events have become one of the Verde Valley’s annual traditions among locals, snowbirds and tourists alike. The process is simple: Just pull up to 1983 S. Desert Flower Circle, tune your radio dial to 88.1AM and get ready to enter another dimension, leaving even the late Rod Serling astonished.

With a visibly audible expression (universally translated into any language), the duo has incorporated a whole new system of elements, within an update to Edison’s inventions of the electric spark and recorded sound.

Extremely worthy of note, Matthew and Tony will host a sensory-friendly screening on Oct. 30 for those sensitive the flashing lights and loud noises. With strong backgrounds in healthcare, they want this to be a fun time for all.

With a unique set of skills, the couple caters to the vast majority of patrons on Christmas and Halloween. Matthew developed this one-size-fits-all viewing experience to them, bringing a larger-than life scale project to those who may not have been able to enjoy a light show in the past. However, the night of Halloween, Oct. 31, will be a full octane show.

On equal ground, those who are environmentally conscious can rest assured that Tony (with his trial-and-error method) has found a way to keep their lighting on a current that could nearly run on two car batteries. This dramatically conserves a significant amount of energy, without taking away anything from the show.

The Meili-Petzoldts do not charge anything to view their well-designed event, straight from Hollywood. The joy of thousands of lights blinking to the Rocky Horror Picture Show among other well-known soundtracks and favorites, with Hocus Pocus inspired effects, large crowds are enough motivation to build bigger and better each year. If you like this light show act, just wait until Christmas.

Verde Valley Halloween Houses

COTTONWOOD

856 S. Third St.

170 S. 17th St.

140 E. Tierra Drive

4360 E. Wild Stallion Trail, Verde Village

2133 E. Arrowhead Lane, Verde Village

4215 E. Navajo Drive, Verde Village

4373 E. Del Rio Drive, Verde Village

1983 S. Desert Flower Circle, Verde Village

4101 E. Wild Stallion Trail, Verde Village

CLARKDALE

1406 Main St.

1303 Main St.

1505 First North St.

RIMROCK

5235 Albatross Road

