The Cave Of Horror... in the middle of Verde Village

If Universal Studios had a small corner of Cottonwood tucked under its belt, it would preside at 4101 E. Wild Stallion Trail, Verde Village.

For one night only (on Oct.31, 5:30-9 p.m.) you will find classic frights contained within the cave, including Frankenstein’s monster himself, as well as jump-scare animatronics, unsettling visuals and horrific sounds at every unexpected turn.

Ron and Maryanne Bennett, who have been together 25 years, work as a team to ensure every guest walks away a little more terrified than when entering their property. However, it’s always in fun. With a ‘kid zone’ containing toned down effects (managed by MaryAnne), teens and adults can wander through Ron’s Cave of Horror to be safely traumatized in a relatively controlled environment. The only thing missing is Hitchcock’s crows, but there’s always next year.

A mechanic by trade, Bennett fabricates and maintains many of his own animatronics, props and sets for this exclusive event. The couple has even recruited their son Vance for crowd control. “We stayed away from typical gore and stuck with a wholesome, yet intensely terrifying experience” Ron said. “I grew up in Ohio where they make a big deal about Halloween. It can be a lot of work building this stuff, but we have so much fun doing it every year.”

The Bennetts admit that what started as mere decorating their house slowly evolved into an event that gets bigger every Halloween. They continue to build to accommodate the public’s growing interest and support in this interestingly frightening local find.

Classic monsters, static and action displays, a fast and furious over-the-top trick or treat experience with free admission makes this an experience not to be missed. Please enter at your own risk: Holy Water, silver and garlic not included.

