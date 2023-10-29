Obituary: Charles Robert (Doc) Hilbers

Charles Robert (Doc) Hilbers

1931-2023

Charles Robert (Doc) Hilbers, at the age of 92, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2023, at home surrounded by family and love.

He was born in the Phoenix Area on the family farm in 1931 to Cecil and Stella Hilbers. Having worked with the family animals, he had decided at an early age to pursue a career in Veterinary Medicine. While attending the College of Veterinarian Medicine in Fort Collins, Colorado, he married his life-long partner Donna Evans.

After graduation they lived in several different states, first working for the Public Health Department in service for the U.S. Coast Guard. Completing his two years of public services, he then pursued his career as a veterinarian first in California then in several locations in Arizona until he and his family moved to Camp Verde in 1971.

In Camp Verde, he operated his practice and found a lifestyle that best suited him and his family. Charles enjoyed treating and caring for animals, working on his small farm and outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, and traveling with Donna in their motorhome.

Charles is survived by his wife Donna; children Susan Taylor, Cindy DiModugno, Steve Hilbers, and Patty Jonas, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday October 28th: - Charles was laid to rest at Clear Creek Cemetery.

Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.